Zari in Dar , no sign of Diamond Platnumz

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. She is the Bosslady and therefore it is either her way or none at all, for she has the Midas touch that turns everything into gold! It remains a mystery whether she chases the deals or deals chase her.

When word went around that Ugandan Socialite Zari was in town on Wednesday the thoughts of a reunion with Diamond was what the grape vine had in mind. However, as it turned out she was in Dar to sign a mega deal with a diapers manufacturing company.

She had again beaten her adversaries in Dar to a deal that could have gone any of the locally based.

Speaking at a news conference Zari aka Bosslady who has two children with Diamond said she was grateful for the deal without mentioning the details of financial implications