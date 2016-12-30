bidding farewell to 2016

By Jasper Sabuni @kidojapa

Tanzania’s entertainment industry has tremendously grown over the years; even then 2016 was proof of just how far the industry has blossomed.

The bar was raised as artistes competed for a broader fan base, better commercial deals whilst challenging not only the local but also the international arena.

Today as we bid farewell to 2016 we take a glance glancing at the notable events of the past 12 months.

Diamond and AliKiba rivalry

Singers Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba were at it for most of the year as their teams rivaled one. The two have arguably been neck to neck and toe to toe with one and another in all aspects.

Whereas, AliKiba ended the year in Machakos in Kenya; Diamond was at Jangwani Sea Breeze with his first and last performance in Dar es salaam. The two artists, Diamond and Kiba, reaffirmed their status as the best in the Bongo Flava industry with multiple nominations worldwide and signed lucrative deals global record labels. Whereas Diamond launched his WCB label and signed a partnership with Universal, AliKiba through his Rockstar4000 signed with Sony Music Africa. Arguably among the best artists in East and Central Africa right now Ali Kiba and Diamond scooped numerous awards.

Among others, Kiba won the MTV European Music Award (Best African Act) and was the best winner in the EATV awards; while Diamond, on the other hand, bagged a treble at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima).

The two artistes and established rivals have definitely paved way for other artists’ surge on the international scene.

Artistes such as Vanessa Mdee, Joh Makini, Shetta, Navy Kenzo and the compatriots in the Wasafi label, through their hit songs and quality videos, have been a strong influence in the industry.

These efforts didn’t go unnoticed as it paved way for international recognition of Tanzania’s Bongo Flava and East African music. TRACE TV, seeking to tap and showcase East African talent, therefore launched TRACE Mziki, a station that is dominated with Tanzanian content.

The revival

The industry has been competitive as some old guard saw sme revival to keep up with the new breed.

Dully Sykes released ‘INDE’ featuring Harmonize; Jay Moe reunited with his fanbase through ‘Pesa Madafu’, FIDQ reminded his fans that he is among the best with 3 songs. AY remixed ‘Zigo’ featuring Diamond making it an instant sensation as it became one of the most locally viewed videos on YouTube with over eight million views.

Mwana Fa completed the revival with the release of Dume Suruali featuring Vanessa Mdee setting the neighbourhood ablaze.

The Challengers

Challenging the status quo of Bongo Flava, was Mani Fongo and Sholo Mwamba who came in with the Kisingeli genre.

Mani Fongo’s “Hainaga Ushemeji” went mainstream and introduced the song to the broader audience as it became a sensation.

Breaking the barrier of male dominance were Vanessa Mdee and Lady Jaydee, as they too thrived in 2016.

These two iconic female artists who are among the most sought after influenced others. They did not only score musically but also on the romantic front as they won hearts of fellow artistes.

Vanessa and Jux confirmed to be an item, whereas after being in the cold for so long after her divorce Lady Jay Dee declared to be in a relationship with Spicy.

In a celebration of their romance, they have both released singles in collaboration with their new found sweethearts.

Tunda Man, Mwana Fa, Mabeste, Manecky, Masanja, Shamsa Ford and Khadijanito walked down the aisle to say I Do.

There were break ups too, leading this league was none other than Wema Sepetu who parted ways with Idris Sultan.

Nuh Mziwanda moved on from Shilole and the once upon a time lovebirds, Linah and Amini washed their dirty linen in public.

The heavy hand of death took away Bi Shakila, a taarab legend; Mzee Kassim Mapili, an icon to the dance music; and John Woka.

Morality

Several artistes during the year tasted the Arts Councils wrath after they were found in breach of the law.

Nay wa Mitego’s controversial song “Shika Adabu Yako” and “Pale Kati” rubbed the mighty on the wrong side and the songs were consequently banned. Snura’s original Chura too didn’t see the light of day after it was deemed too raunchy as it displayed erotic content and therefore compromising the nation’s moral values.

Ambwene Yesaya’s Zigo Remix, too was a subject of moral concern, the authorities claimed it could not be aired during primetime.

Movies

Whereas the music scenery was super busy, the movie sector was, on the other hand, rather silent.

Salim Ahmed, famously known as Gado, who starred in Safari ya Gwalu, was considerably the solo vocal figure in the sector as he scooped awards in the EATV and ZIFF awards.

Other prominent film makers such as Salum Stika, Godliver Gordian, Chuchu Hans and Amil Shivji endured the competition from Rwanda and Kenya, who dominated the film industry in East Africa during 2016.

Merchandise

Whereas Flaviana Matata launched her own brand of polish; Mapacha of Maujanja Saplayaz had their brand of pepper on demand.

Diamond introduced “Chibu” perfume to the market; and Jux saw his African logo extend to mobile phone covers from t-shirts and sneakers.

The closing shot

There were lessons learnt and on top of the list is the fact that resilience, determination, hard work and focus equates to success.

Hip Hop artiste Shariff Thabeet aka Darasa, proved this in 2016.

Having started off with somgs such as, ‘Sikati Tamaa’, ‘Nishike Mkono’ and later on ‘No Retreat No Surrender’; he went to rebrand and channel his energies toward a different form of hip hop with the release of ‘Too Much’.

He capped the year with a hit single that has got the country singing , from teenagers to senior citizens.