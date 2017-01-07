DEAR DIARY: A New Year, a new beginning

By Janet Otieno- Prosper

This is the first edition of the year 2017. As we start off yet another fulfilling year, we need to align our priorities in order. It is at such initial stages when we are able to plan out whatever it is that we want to achieve this year.

If your goal is to start a family, you should know at what point in the year you would want that to happen.

For those looking to get married, you should plan all that starting this January. This will give you time to even out any obstacle that might arise.

For career oriented women, at the beginning of the year you should know what career goals you have in mind. You should know whether you’re getting a promotion or pay rise. All these are plans that should be in your mind as you plan to live out the year.

Often times we fail to achieve our resolutions because we either set them with a cavalier attitude, or set too ambitious goals that are not feasible.

If you want your year to be a success, you need to strategise a clear plan of how you want to achieve such success.

Do not be too ambitious or set unrealistic goals that will lead nowhere. Your only path to success is through clear cut plans free of any illusions.

Is this the year you decide to quit your job to look after your family? Is this the year you decide to hire a baby sitter and start working? All these are things that should be greatly considered in your yearly plan.

As we’ve discussed in further details in this edition, many career oriented women out there are compelled to cut their dreams short because of imperative family matters.

Without a clear focus on how you want to plan your year, you will find yourself in situations that will require you to make very tough decisions.

So, whether you want to start a family first, or do it simultaneously as you work, this is something that is achievable, but it requires great planning.

2017 should be a year of change for you. It should be a year where you’re more determined on achieving greater things in life.