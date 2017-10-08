Song and dance as children’s home turns 10

By Esther Kibakaya

It was a day full of cheerful moments when children from House of Blue Hope together with those who had played major roles in the year’s achievements, celebrated 10 years

It was a journey that was worth celebrating and they did it in style with a street party held at the centre in Mabibo.

The neighborhood was a busy place as children living at the charity centre played and danced with joy, for it was a milestone they had achieve.

“I am so happy to be part of this celebration, I live nearby and I have friends who are staying here at the blue house and they have invited me. We ate danced and played all sorts of games, I wish they could do this every day,” says Hassan Juma,12.

Frank Charles,16 who has lived at the centre for several years shared the experience he had while living at the centre saying it has helped him to have new hope and dreams he had lost.

“I have been given an opportunity to go to school; I can see the dream that I once had of becoming a scientist turn into reality. I have a special interest in computer science and so whenever I have an opportunity I invest a lot of my time learning about computers and everything that has to do with it,” says Frank.

The Celebrations were also joined by the first alumni who were excited to be present to witness the new children who have started their journey through the charity’s guardianship.

“The life that I have today has been highly contributed by people who decided to dedicate their time and efforts to support us. When I first came here I was young with little to hope for but this place made me realise my dreams because I was taken to a good school Loyola secondary,” says John.

Having worked hard to raise funds in order to double its size, the charity has ambitions of securing the futures of more children with the coming of 10 vulnerable girls in the new girls’ house.

The girls having been at the house for a few months now, they settled in their new home, while preparing themselves join formal school at Gonzaga Primary School.

Daudi Mboma, who founded of the centre shared their journey saying they have come a long way.

Whereas some of the pioneers left the charity along the way, he is happy that few remained and new people joined them to give their support to these vulnerable children.