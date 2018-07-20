By Freddy Macha

The chief reason many elders (my generation especially) do not like using social media is, well. ...hold on. There are many reasons but online “petty arguments,” and unnecessary narcissism, are chief culprits. Evidence tells us how internet comments and opinions have caused untold psychological, physiological hurt. Some folks across the world even commit suicide as a result of things like “trolling” – a recent word about stalking, following, harassment, etc, on the net.

Here in London squabbles among youths are spilling onto the streets. Early this week 2018 stats totalled 82 killings! One of the murders involved a conflict of two young male “models” over a female and Instagram.

I was following one such cyber “fight”! A fortnight ago on Instagram. No bloody flowed, but as I kept on reading I felt this was a prototype. It could easily scatter in deltas and reeds of various sorts. Spiral out of control.

The “war” was inspired by the French winning team. Oops. Now we know France won the Russian 2018 tournament. At that time we were not certain. But signs were unfolding ... especially after the French team zapped Argentines and their gifted star, Lionel Messi.

The Instagram conflict carried on nonstop while the game against Belgium was rolling. Boy! The focus of the posting was on immigration. Back then the star player Kylian Mbappe was not as famous as he is now, i.e. unless you are a hard core football lover, Mbappe (with this strange African double PP) was a cloud, a whisper, a hazy fog. As you read this he has mushroomed in stature.

Last week’s Sunday Times gave the French team high points of 7 to 10 (no footballer scored below six!!!)- And Mbappe and his mate Antoine Griezmann led by nine marks. That is Mount Kilimanjaro, ladies and men.

Currently Mbappe is being compared to Thierry Henry, (Brazilian) Ronaldo and even King Pele (clinical goal scoring ability, extraordinary strength, agility, speed, unpredictable sudden moves, etc). Like both Thierry Henry and Pele – his Cameroon father (and business agent) was a footballer while the mother an Algerian netballer.

Sooo....? (You ask)

Listen.

France is made up of many such unusual surnames.... 31-year-old Blaise Matuidi (Angolan and Congolese) ....or Corentin Tolliso (Togo), Ng’olo Kante (Mali) - Ng’olo was named after King Ng’olo of the Bambara tribe of Mali.....another mixed African (Mali, Mauritania and Senegal) is- Ousmane Dembele.....plus the highly regarded, tall, Paul Pogba (not to be confused with retired Ivory Coast goal scorer, Didier Drogba)....

Strange names.

By strange we mean different.

Remember when Barack Obama appeared on the scene over a decade ago? Many could not even pronounce his Luo title, let alone “accept” him. Oba- whaaat?

Opposed to original French names, e.g. Didier Deschamps (the coach was captain of the winning 1998 French team), and one of my personal favourites, Antoine Griezmann. His long kicks bring to mind the legendary David Beckham who bent balls, artistically. But Griezmann is also an immigrant with ties to Germany (note the surname) and Portugal (maternal side)....

From Belgium you had similar “strange” names too. Leading, hard hitting Congolese Romelu Lukaku – whose father, Roger Lukaku played for the Congo- Zaire national team and Vincent Kompany. Kompany is known for his work at Man City. Dad is also Congolese (Belgium mother)....

We cannot list all the players, but you can see what caused this Instagram argument. Skirmish.

I do not want to quote anyone verbatim but the message was European governments and societies do not value immigrants (in this case Africans) until they do something higher, i.e. contribute for their adopted societies. There was a story circulating among Africans that Belgians used to boo and call Lukaku names – some openly racist, until he began scoring goals and making his country proud.

(Late President John Kennedy inaugural 1961 speech about doing something FOR your country and not ASKING your country to do something for you, buzzes in the ears)...

The Instagram tussle is still on. And some of the Europeans who contributed defended the position. There was lurking anger on both sides, but it all amounted to what France has shown in recent 20 years. If offered opportunity, training and care, Africans can produce magic. African teams from the continent did not do well. And I disagree with blogger Mjengwa when he said on social media that Africans are coming up every day. We lost badly in the last two world cups.