JPM’S advice to EALA timely

Today, Tanzanians celebrate 54 years of the Union in 1964 of the then Tanganyika and Zanzibar republics. The United Republic of Tanzania is a fully-committed member of the six-nation East African Community (EAC) bent on regional integration.

On Tuesday, President John Magufuli addressed members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) in Dodoma. We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation for Dr Magufuli’s call to Eala to earnestly work on an agenda that is pivotal to sustainable development for the over 170 million East Africans.

According to the President, the agenda includes, but is not limited to, thrashing out intra-regional (diplomatic) disputes and mistrust among EAC members; counterproductive trade barriers; low investment and industrialisation pace and poor economic infrastructure, including energy supplies.