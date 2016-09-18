STRAIGHT TALK : Are we really prepared for natural disasters?

By Ally Saleh

I have always been wondering whether, as a country, we are well prepared to cope with natural disasters. I have never been satisfied with the manner we respond to such incidents.

The recent Kagera earthquake disaster happened around one year since several people were caught deep in a mine and several of them died while others were saved simply out of sheer luck rather than our expertise or preparedness.

Let me remind my readers that the Kagera Quake has happened at a time when Zanzibaris were commemorating the sinking of passenger ship MV Spice Islander that killed tens of travellers who were heading to Pemba Island.

We continue with the ‘business as usual’ attitude as if nothing was going to happen like we have been promised by Allah that Tanzania is a paradise and no natural disaster would ever occur until when we are caught unprepared.

The disasters continue hitting us and thus exposing government inefficiency. This is from the top down. All are responsible.

One could ask whether there was a well prepared team of experts that was the first to reach to the scene and lay out a series of activities as per emergency policy.

I am asking myself whether as a country we set aside sufficient funds in readiness for any emergency. My concern is do we have in place ability to face up to such natural tests?

Our Parliamentary Standing Committee met the Disaster Unit last March and I was left with the impression that it really had a strong resolve, but it required building up and more exposure.

Ground studies in disaster prone countries like Japan, India, Turkey and Indonesia to name a few would strengthen our squad as well as open it up. Dodoma lies along the eastern arm of the Great Rift Valley. This means it is a place that can be hit by such disasters as earthquakes at any time. We should not only accept this fact but be prepared for such eventuality.

Dar es Salaam has had minor tremors, but we made the mistake of not having legal requirement of constructing earthquake resistance buildings as recently introduced in the United Arab Emirates, where we can learn a lot.

We certainly commend President Magufuli for his decision to cancel a trip to Zambia in order to oversee the Kagera operation with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa being quickly despatched to ground zero.

The role played by Ukawa is also commendable. The presence of Freeman Mbowe, James Mbatia and Severina Mwijage was a strong indication of how strong and how the people can bond together in times of crisis.

We should remember that mitigation of the effects of such incidents needs a colossal sum of money. The Tanzania corporate world has shown the way. They are doing their best to support the Kagera people and we believe they will rise stronger.

We have a saying in Kiswahili “Ukupigao ndio ukufunzao” that is what punishes you is what teaches you. But we have been beaten too many times and let this be the last.

Let us come together as a country and refuse to ever be caught pants down again. Always we should be prepared to save lives and property at any cost. We should build the will, instil resilience within our people through a good policy, a guiding law and well trained and exposed human resource.

One is never let in preparedness because life is longer and always beyond those who are living today hence can be for the benefit of the future.