EDITORIAL: Simba blunder a wake call for other clubs

It has been a rough week for Simba SC. They could be counting the cost of negligence had Polisi Dar es Salaam’s appeal gone through. Polisi lodged an appeal against Simba’s use of an ineligible player during their Federation Cup match, which they lost 2-0. Novat Lufunga, who was still serving a two-match suspension, was in the squad that helped Simba cruise into the last 16 of the second-class club championship.

Section 22 (1) of the rules governing the tournament stipulates that if a player is red-carded in the final match of the championship or towards the end of the season, the punishment is carried over to the next season. It is crystal clear that Simba were on the wrong side and should have been disqualified straight away.

It would have been a big scandal if the 81-year old club was kicked out for being negligent in keeping records. Keeping records is seemingly Simba’s Achilles heel. In the 2000s, they were docked points several times for committing a similar blunder.

Nonetheless, they have survived this time around, courtesy of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) who threw away the appeal.

Simba’s blunder is unacceptable in modern-day football and should serve as wake up call for other clubs. Polisi must be aggrieved. They lost the appeal for failing to meet two requirements; filing it in time (within 72 hours after the match) and lacking a Sh300,000 fee.

Even so, did Polisi leaders even bother to peruse on the regulations prior to the championship? It is the million-dollar question.

The TFF should now reconsider its administration of punishments. There is no need for appeals and deadlines when rules are obviously flouted. The TFF and its organs should not wait for the appeals, but rather, act swiftly against contraveners.