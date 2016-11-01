Why Magufuli’s maiden visit to Kenya is significant

By Kasera Nick Oyoo

Tanzanian business Mogul and Quality Group proprietor, Yussuf Manji has, together with some Malaysian investors, lost the prime land in Magomeni Kota in Dar es Salaam, after President John Magufuli, revoked the deal with Kinondoni Municipality that would have seen the construction of high-rise flats.

However, the big question should be whether proper and above-board measures were followed in entering the said agreement. Clearly Dr Magufuli does not think so.

In 2012, a total of 664 residents of Magomeni Kota (Quarters) were rendered homeless when their homes were razed down to pave the way for what was called the development of highrise flats that would change the face of Dar es Salaam.

Like their colleagues in Muthurwa in Nairobi and areas of Entebbe Road in Kampala, occupants of prime land in these cities have become but fodder for the voracious appetite of developers who will not stop at anything to get their hands on to these areas with prospects for high investor returns.

The strategy is really simple. Get hold of businessmen, usually of Asian descent, rope in politicians with high connections in the ruling party and arm twist or buy city fathers to sign away the prime property under the guise that the occupants would be beneficiaries.

In reality, when the deal is done the sale of the properties , or rents would cut out the original occupants.

The investors would be smiling all the way to the bank having put up malls, high rise apartments and office blocks .

It is consumerism at its best and the ugly face of unbridled capitalism with its unfair wealth distribution which iswhy the State of East Africa 2016 survey succinctly declared that the gap between the rich and the poor was growing in the region at an alarming rate in the recently released study entitled, “Consolidating misery—The Political Economy of Inequality”.

All around East Africa , governments have come up with development projects that are sold to be pro-poor only to turn out to be anything but what it seems to be! The Magomeni Kota is a classic case that conforms to how well-heeled tenderpreneurs have used well-meaning development interventions to benefit themselves and not the wider common good. This is not limited to Tanzania.

Criticism

Dr Magufuli is being excoriated at home and abroad as a dictator, a leader who does not follow the law and one who is no good for Tanzanian democracy and Tanzania in the community of nations.

His accusers pick and choose, like the Kiswahili say, “Akutukanaye hakuchagulii tusi” (He who is out to insult you will say anything).

Kenyans on twitter have been particularly vocal in their wonder whether Dr Magufuli has an anti-Kenya agenda (read anti Uhuru Government) given that until a year into his Presidency his first official visit comes after he has played host to opposition buddy Raila Odinga severally.

The move of the Tanzanian government not to renew work permits of foreign teachers and to cut importation of things such as tooth picks which were coming into the country from all over including China and Kenya and finally, Tanzania’s refusal to sign the Economic Partnership Agreements are all being used as evidence against JPM.

Here is what respected Kenyan economist David Ndii wrote in January 2016, “It is the misfortune of Uhuru Kenyatta that his presidency is now to be benchmarked against a Tanzanian President who is rekindling Nyerere’s leadership ethos—humility, modesty, integrity, the personal discipline and public service ethic.

President Magufuli’s assault on corruption has exposed the soft underbelly of Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency.

For all his hee-haw, President Kenyatta is a reluctant graft buster. Tethered as he still is to the Kanu kleptocracy that nurtured him, his tolerance for corruption has to be significantly greater than zero.

He is surrounded by instant millionaires.”This is not to say Dr Magufuli is a saint. His off the cuff remarks about “disappearing” opponents and, that because there is free education, Tanzanians can now bear as many children as they want have been widely been taken and quoted out of context to fit with the rudderless President narrative.” His success as minister in charge of infrastructure development speaks for itself.

Fast drowning

Tanzania was fast drowning in the very habits that have made Kenya a sorry apology of a nation with not a soul. Every step that Dr Magufuli has taken is in keeping with the desire to get away from leading a country in which there are a few billionaires and millions of dirt poor citizens.

That means reigning in corruption cartels. It means saying what one means and meaning what one says. The fifth 5th Phase Government has tightened its belt. No more bench marking trips to Singapore, Malaysia even Brazil. When the President curtailed foreign visits he means he, himself was included.

Where Tanzania under Jakaya Kikwete smooth talking operatives got away with anything Dr Magufuli has ensured no less than 200 senior government officials are in court on charges for economic sabotage and theft.

These include public servants who creamed off billions of shillings through thousands of ghost employees on the payroll. It is payback time and the deal makers are running for the hills.

Every step Dr Magufuli is staking including not travelling is not about relations with others. It is about cleaning up the mess that was Tanzania. Clearly, Dr Magufuli does not want to win global awards as his predecessor did for playing Mr Nice to IMF, World Bank , the US and other powers.

Gettng back grabbed land, tightening oversight, demanding delivery and reigning in wild cat contracts that gave away the nation’s wealth can’t be that wrong.