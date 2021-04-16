Traffic police officers urged to work hard or else quit

Mr Musilimu made the statement on Wednesday in Coast Region after winding up his one-day impromptu tour of the region.

Coast Region. Traffic Police Commander in the country Fortunatus Musilimu has said police officers, who work out of habit it is better for them to quit instead of waiting to be removed.

Mr Musilimu made the statement on Wednesday in Coast Region after winding up his one-day impromptu tour of the region.

He was accompanied by deputy minister of Home Affairs Hamad Masauni.

He said from now onwards he would make visits all over the country and such traffic police officers, who worked out of habit adjusted themselves and worked professionally to improve service delivery.