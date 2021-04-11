2017 O-Level national exams performance up by 7 per cent

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has released the 2017 Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (CSEE) results showing that performance has improved by seven per cent compared to the year before.

According to the results, announced on Tuesday, January 30, by Necta’s executive secretary Charles Msonde, a total of 385,767 students who were registered sat for the national examinations between October 30 and November 11, 2017.

“A total of 287,713 candidates, the equivalent of 77.09 per cent, have passed the examinations. Out of them, there are 143,728 girls (75.21 per cent of all girls) and 143,885 boys, equal to 79.09 of all boys,” he said.

The Necta boss added that a total of 265 candidates were found to have cheated hence their results have been nullified.

“Among them, 136 candidates were private candidates while 129 were school candidates. And, there was one candidate who wrote an abusive languagge on the answer sheet,” he noted.

Best students.

Boys have outshined girls among the best performing students, in the 2017 results, with Felisioni Mde from Marian Boys Secondary School in Coast Region emerging top, followed by Elizabeth Mangu and Anna Mshana both from Marian Girls.

Others are Emmanuel Makoye and Lukelo Luoga from Ilboru, Fuad Thabit (Feza boys), Godfrey Mwakatage (Uwata) Baraka Muhammed (Eagles), Lilian Katabaro (Marian Girls) and Eveline Mlowe from St Francis Girls.