Majaliwa: African countries focused on generation of sufficient power

Addis Ababa. The Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa reiterated that the African continent countries have embarked on generating sufficient power to ensure sustainable access to electricity to all.

He made the remarks on Monday, January 29, during the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mr Majaliwa attended the Summit as a representative of President John Magufuli.

The Prime Minister further said he was optimistic that the sustainable access to electricity to all was a crucial driver to achieve sustainable development goals.

“Tanzania has a variety of energy resources. We are currently planning generate sufficient power that will be utilised to run mega manufacturing factories,” he said.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa further revealed that, at this year’s Summit, the heads of states had an opportunity to go through various reports related to the region from committees formed in the previous meeting.

Advertisement

The security and peace committee was one of the committees that presented its reports, confirmed Mr Majaliwa.

Furthermore, the Premier said the heads of states also had opportunity to preview various strategies on how African countries could be able to generate income through contributions from various nations in the region.

In order to achieve the goal, the diplomats therefore formulated regulations that required every African country to contribute to the AU fund.