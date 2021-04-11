Minister serves Dodoma authority ten-month notice over sewerage spill

Dodoma. The deputy minister in the Vice President’s Office, Mr Kangi Lugola, has ordered the management of the Dodoma Urban Watersupply and Sewerage Authority (Duwasa) to find the best way of disposing waste water as it is currently endangering the lives of the city’s residents.



He served the notice over the weekend when he led Duwasa in a tour of areas that are affected by the waste water spill, affecting residents who have been carrying out construction activities.



The deputy minister surprised the Duwasa management by showing them areas of their sewerage pipe leakages which they were previously not aware of.



“I’m shocked by your claim that you’re unaware of this problem. What is this? Why are you discharging sewerage water into residential areas? Don’t you know that this is the capital city of the country?” the minister queried.



The minster gave a ten-month notice for the authority to refurbish all their sewerage ponds and ensure they halt the current leakages immediately as they are a potential cause for an outbreak of communicable diseases.



He, however, refused to fine the authority for the spills, saying such a move would weaken further its efforts to distribute water to the city’s rapidly expanding population.