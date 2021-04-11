Voters at crossroads in Kinondoni as their names miss in the registry

Dar es Salaam. As voting continues in the Kinondoni Constituency, some voters in Kigogo Ward say they were left puzzled after their names didn’t appear in the voters’ registry.

This was witnessed on Saturday, February 17 at Gilman Rutihinda Primary School polling station where the voters were sent away from the polling station.

Election supervisors were seen by The Citizen instructing the voters who were missing in the registry to look out for their names in registries at other polling stations.

"The problem is that voters didn’t visit respective polling stations to verify their names since the day they were displayed,’’ he said.

“So, most of them are unaware of their voting stations which will somehow complicate the process,” said one of the electoral supervisors whose name could not be established immediately.

However, the number of voters turning up for voting g is low as reported in other wards in the constituencies.