Activists want RCs, DCs tamed

Dar es Salaam. Human rights activists plan to file a case challenging what they say is a law giving regional and district commissioners arbitrary powers.

Addressing a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said RCs and DCs were also overstepping the boundaries of their authority as stipulated in sections 7 and 15 of the Regional Administration Act, 1997.

He said THRDC had been alarmed by the arrest of opposition politicians and human rights activists that had been ordered by RCs and DCs in recent weeks, adding that the coalition was particularly concerned about people being held for more than 48 hours without being charged.

“We will also challenge the Regional Administrative Act, 1997 within the country’s legal system before considering to refer the issue to regional and international courts. I’m, however, optimistic that justice will be done locally,” Mr Olengurumwa said.

He added that what RCs and DCs were doing was proof that democracy in Tanzania was under threat, with people routinely being denied freedom of assembly and speech.

Mr Olengurumwa cited as an example the recent arrest of Kawe MP Halima Mdee, who was seized on the orders of Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Hapi and detained for more than five days before she was charged with insulting President John Magufuli. He added that human rights activists Nicodemus Ngalela and Bibiana Mushi had also been arrested following orders by DCs.

Mr Olengurumwa said civil society organisations (CSOs) too had also fallen victim to strong-arm tactics by RDs and DCs in recent months, with the mining advocacy organisation HakiMadini being denied permission to work in Shinyanga Region and THRDC being banned from holding a demonstration against the cold-blooded killing of dozens of civilians and police officers in Coast Region.

He accused RCs and DCs of denying people their right to assembly by interfering in internal meetings, and urged Tanzanians to condemn the “worrying” trend for the sake of democracy in the country.

“If we are not careful, we will reach a point where family gatherings will also be banned just because the powers-that-be feel insecure. Activities that are otherwise perfectly legal have been prohibited, leading to loss of time and money for the organisers.”

Mr Olengurumwa urged the Police Force to refuse to be used by RCs and DCs as a tool of political oppression, adding that they should stick to their responsibility of protecting law-abiding citizens and their property.

He urged the government to recognise the role of CSOs as important development partners in efforts to attain Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Olengurumwa spoke just a day after Chadema secretary-general Vincent Mashinji, two MPs and six other party leaders were arrested in Ruvuma Region for allegedly organising an illegal meeting.

Ruvuma Regional Police Commander Gemini Mushi told The Citizen yesterday that Chadema Special Seats MP Zubeda Sakuru was granted police permission to conduct an internal party meeting, but what took place was a “big demonstration”.

Nyasa District Commissioner Isabela Chilumba confirmed to The Citizen that Dr Mashinji and several Chadema MPs and officials were being held on suspicion of illegal assembly. She could not say whether the suspects would be taken to court today.

Earlier, this month, Kawe MP Halima Mdee spent six days behind bars despite Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Hapi having promised that she would not be held for more than 48 hours. Ms Mdee appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court where she denied insulting President Magufuli and was released on bail.

Her arrest came a few days after several other Chadema cadres – including Ubungo Boniface Jacob, Hai District Council chairperson Helga Mchomvu, and Iringa youth wing chairperson Patrick ole Sosopi – were detained on suspicion of illegal assembly.