DSE market capitalisation climbs by Sh100bn: report

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) market capitalisation increased by Sh100 billion on Tuesday this week when compared with last week’s close, thanks to appreciation of Kenyan cross-listed companies.

A report shows that the DSE market capitalisation reached Sh23.1 trillion on Tuesday this week from Sh23 trillion recorded during the last week’s close, about five per cent gain.

The market report has shown that all cross-listed companies, except Acacia experienced the rising in share prices, while only DSE share price gained among locally listed firms.

The highest share price gain experienced by Uchumi Supermarket whereby it increased by 11.11 per cent to Sh100 on Tuesday from Sh90 recorded during the last week’s close.

East African Breweries (EABL) was the second top gainer among cross listed after its share price gained by 1.69 per cent to Sh5410 on Tuesday from Sh5320 recorded during the end of last week.

Jubilee Holdings Ltd (JHL)followed with 1.27 percent gain in share price, Kenya Airways’ share price rose by 1.28 per cent hitting the historical high of Sh395 from Sh390 while KCB share price went up by 2.15 percent to Sh950 from Sh930.

The report shows that DSE was the only local listed company whose share price rose by 1.79 percent during the period under review, gaining from Sh1,120 to Sh1,140.

The report further shows that DSE share indices closed green during the period under review with all shares index (DSEI) closed at 12.38 percent higher than last week to 2,408.61 points while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) ended up by 0.18 percent to Sh3,919.43 points.

This can be explained by an improvement of share prices for both cross listed and locally listed companies.

Based on the report the top movers in the DSE during the period were CRDB, Vodacom and Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL).

Acacia was ranked top looser for the day as its share price fell by 2.26 percent from Sh5,760 on Friday last week to Sh5,630 on Tuesday.