VP Samia to grace women summit on finance

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace a global conference on women’s financial inclusion that will gather about 300 participants from 30 countries.

She will deliver the opening keynote address at the Making Finance Work for Women Summit slated for October 24 and 25 this year, according to a statement issued on Sunday, October 8.

Local co-host, NMB Bank, will join global NGO Women's World Banking to welcome the 300 executives from the financial services, consumer products and technology industries as well as investors, philanthropists and government representatives from more than 30 countries.

Participants will examine the best practices in researching, designing and delivering products to low-income women.

“Low-income women represent a tremendous market opportunity, and delivering financial services to women is an undeniable imperative for economic growth in Tanzania and around the globe,” noted the NMB chief executive officer Ms Ineke Bussemaker who serves on Women's World Banking’s board of directors.

According to the most recent World Bank Global index data, only 17 percent of women in Tanzania have an account at a formal financial institution.

Advertisement

“More than one billion women around the world do not have access to formal financial services. We are honored that the Vice President joins us to welcome global leaders who are harnessing the latest technologies and innovative approaches to reaching these women,” said the president and CEO of Women's World Banking Mary Ellen Iskenderian.

NMB and Women's World Banking are currently working together to better understand the banking needs of women and youth throughout Tanzania and to design financial products that meet those needs.

Read: Women bank's troubles are over after forensic audit, Minister