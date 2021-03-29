Top 20 most viewed Tanzanian music videos in YouTube

For the past 5 years most Tanzanian artists, like other artists worldwide, have used YouTube as a platform to distribute their music.

YouTube is the largest video-sharing site where users upload their videos for others to watch. There has been tremendous growth in terms of video views in Tanzania with over 120 million views on YouTube each month.

There has been controversial talk that Tanzanian artists buy views on YouTube.

So how does YouTube work?

Anybody can upload videos on YouTube as long as you have an account. Anybody can own a YouTube account.

How do you make money on YouTube?

You make money when YouTube places ads on your video. The more popular your video is, the more money you make.

How much money do people make on YouTube?

Depends on your geographical location, it varies per country. In Tanzania, videos make approximately $10 for every 1,000 video views.

When is a view valid?

On YouTube a view is valid when someone views 30 seconds of a video. If the video is less than 30 secs in length then a view is counted when the video is watched in full.

Do people buy views?

NO. YouTube verifies and validates every view before they become public views. In case of any unscrupulous activities YouTube cancels the views. This includes view baiting, explicit content, copyright infringement

What are the most viewed Tanzanian music videos on YouTube?



Top 20 most viewed Tanzanian Songs on YouTube

1. Nana - Diamond Platnumz ft. Mr.Flavour - 28,850,179 views

2. Number One (Remix) - Diamond Platnumz ft. Davido -25,804,991 views

3. Salome - Diamond Platnumz ft. Ray Vanny - 16,737,118 views

4. Bado - Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz - 14,714,516 views

5. Ntampata Wapi - Diamond Platnumz - 14,276,544 views

6. Nasema nawe - Diamond Platnumz ft Khadija Kopa -13,609,827 views

7. Marry You - Diamond Platnumz ft Neyo -12,595,251 views

8. Kidogo - Diamond Platnumz - 11,421,574 views

9. Mwana - Ali Kiba - 10,924,052 views

10. Mdogo mdogo - Diamond Platnumz -10,551,128 views

11. Zigo (Remix) - AY ft Diamond - 8,956,024 views

12. Muziki - Darassa ft Ben pol - 8,778,702 views

13. Kwetu - Ray Vanny - 7,397,940 views

14. Aiyola - Harmonize - 6,992,606 views

15. Make me sing - Diamond Platnumz ft A.K.A - 6,859,231 views

16. Matatizo - Harmonize - 6,815,192 views

17. Naghamaria - Ali Kiba ft Christian Bella - 6,582,454 views

18. Aje - Ali Kiba - 6,449,489 views

19. Chekecha - Ali Kiba - 5,639,866 views

20. Dume suruali - Mwana FA ft. Vanessa Mdee - 3,986,608 views

Data Source: YouTube - 28.06.2017

Which Tanzanian artists have the most subscription (followers) on youtube?

1. Diamond Platnumz - 570,072

2. Harmonize - 131,230

3. Ray Vanny - 105,752

4. Ali Kiba - 96,071

5. Darassa - 61,897

6. Rich Mavoko - 49,843

7. Christina Shusho - 40,543

8. AY Tanzania - 34,365

9. Ben Pol - 30,003

10. Chege Chigunda - 28,433

Source: Social Blade - 30.06.2017 (https://socialblade.com/youtube/top/country/tz/mostsubscribed)



