CSOs advised on working with govt

Dar es Salaam. Civil society organisations, which advocate better health care and human rights in Tanzania, have been advised on how they can better work with the government in coming up with solutions to perennial health challenges in the country.

The advice was given yesterday, when “The Elders”—a group of independent former leaders, founded by former South African President Nelson Mandela met with civil society organisations and the media in Dar es Salaam.

Two of “The Elders”— Ms Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and Ms Graça Machel, former Education Minister of Mozambique have been in the country for the past four days, campaigning for universal health coverage. Ms Graça Machel said it was time civil society organisations changed tactics on how they dealt with policy makers.

“You must now identify the areas of your strength, capitalize on that strength through coalitions and come up with concrete solutions to problems that communities face in healthcare,’’ said Ms Machel, a global advocate for health and women’s rights.

“Civil society can map themselves in certain areas of the country, by regions and identify specific challenges that they can tackle, get the correct data and convince the government that something can be done,’’ she suggested.

But Ms Robinson, who is also UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that civil society organizations must play a complementary role with the government when it comes to defending human rights.