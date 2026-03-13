Six health workers die in Lake Tanganyika boat accident, three missing

Kigoma. Six health workers from the Health Department of the Kigoma District Council have died after the boat in which they were travelling capsised on Lake Tanganyika.

The workers were travelling from Kigoma Town to Kagunga Village to provide vaccination services when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that the boat overturned after strong winds generated large waves on the lake.

Speaking at the scene on Friday, March 13, 2026, Kigoma Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Mr Michael Maganga said the incident occurred at around 8am near Kalalangabo Village in Kigoma District.

Mr Maganga said six people had been confirmed dead and their bodies recovered, while three others who were on board the vessel remained missing. Search operations were still under way.

He said that nine other passengers were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Maweni Regional Referral Hospital in Kigoma.

According to Mr Maganga, strong winds that generated large waves caused the boat to overturn.

An eyewitness who participated in the rescue effort, Mr Habibu Ibrahim, said they saw the vessel being pushed by strong winds before it capsised.

Mr Ibrahim said that at the time of the incident they had just left the mosque and were sitting outside when they noticed the boat approaching that part of the lake while attempting to escape the strong winds.

“After a short while we saw it capsise and sink. We took nearby canoes and rushed about 40 metres from the shore to begin rescuing those who were on board,” said Mr Ibrahim, who is the chairman of Ziwani Sub-village.

He said that some of the victims were trapped inside the boat and were unable to escape quickly because of the tarpaulin covering the vessel, while many of them did not know how to swim.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner Mr Simon Sirro visited the scene and conveyed his condolences to the leadership of the Kigoma District Council and the families of the deceased.

He said the government stands with those affected by the tragedy and will provide the necessary assistance, while stressing the importance of observing weather forecasts and ensuring the safety of vessels operating on the lake.