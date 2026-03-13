CRDB Bank to send 10 winners to watch FIFA World Cup matches in US and Canada

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank has launched a promotional campaign dubbed “Fainali Ndo Mpango na TemboCard Visa”, through which 10 lucky winners will receive tickets to travel and watch matches of the FIFA World Cup in the United States and Canada.

The World Cup tournament, scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign today, March 13, 2026, CRDB Bank Director of Retail Banking, Bonaventura Paul said customers only need to make at least 30 transactions using a TemboCard Visa to qualify for the promotional draw.

He explained that customers can use TemboCard Visa debit, prepaid, or credit cards to pay for goods and services, and each transaction automatically enters them into the draw.

According to Bonaventura, among the 10 winners, four will travel to the United States to watch the World Cup final, while six will go to Canada to watch group stage matches.

CRDB Bank will cover all travel expenses for the winners, including travel arrangements.

In addition to the grand prizes, another 10 participants will win an 85-inch modern television set and a decoder.

Three draws will be conducted during the campaign. The first draw on April 4 will select four winners for the final match trip and three winners of the 85-inch televisions and decoder prizes.

The second draw on May 12 will produce three winners for the trip to the Canada group stage and three television prize winners. The final draw on June 11 will select three additional winners for the Canada trip and four television prize winners.

Paul said the campaign aims to encourage customers to increase the use of TemboCard Visa for digital payments.

He noted that football brings people together around the world regardless of nationality, language, or culture, and the bank wanted to give its customers an opportunity to be part of the global excitement of the world’s most popular sport.

Bonaventura added that as the world increasingly shifts toward digital payment systems, Tanzanians should embrace the change to benefit from opportunities in global trade.

Meanwhile, Visa Regional Director for Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda Victor Makere said the partnership with CRDB Bank aims to integrate Tanzanians into digital payment systems and make online transactions easier.

He noted that the global reliance on cash is decreasing and that the partnership is providing customers with a secure, convenient, and more efficient way to make payments both in person and online.