Cardinal Pengo marks 25 years as Dar es Salaam Archbishop

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of Dar-es-Salaam Polycarp Pengo, aged 73, on Saturday marked his 25th Anniversary at the post.

He has held the position since 1992 when Cardinal Laurean Rugambwa resigned from serving in the same role.

A thanksgiving mass to mark the event was held at St Joseph Cathedral in Dar es Salaam and attended by the clergy. Former President, Benjamin Mkapa was among those who attended the mass.

Cardinal Pengo was showered with congratulatory messages and gift at an event that has come when it’s two weeks before he celebrates his birthday on 5th August.