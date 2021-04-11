Chalinze MP calls for removal of ward executive officer

Chalinze. A call has been made by the Chalinze Member of Parliament, Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete, to transfer Vigwaza Ward Executive Officer Ms Elizabeth Msenga for failing to execute her duties properly.

Mr Kikwete said it is unacceptable for wananchi to keep on raising complaints on the same problems over the years with leaders turning a blind eye.

He said solving people’s problems should not hinge on presence of the MP in the area and discouraged airing concerns whenever the legislator pays visits.

Mr Kikwete said negligence by some executives has caused a lot of people to hate the ruling party, CCM, and the government, generalising that both were not willing to solve their problems.

The outspoken politician vowed that he would not be ready to be silent over the matter, stressing that stern action should be taken against underperforming officials.

The MP made the statement on Monday in a public meeting at Vigwaza Village when he was on his tour to assess progress of various development projects and take grievances of the constituents.

The Vigwaza Ward CCM chairperson, Shedeli Mikole, said the business as usual mindset by most executives has been stalling some projects, thus failing to keep up with the pace of the fifth phase government.