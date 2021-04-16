Chamwino villagers want social services

Residents of Mlodaa Village in Chamwino District have expressed their concern over shortage of key social services in their area.

With a population of 6,820, there is only one dam of clean and safe water, a situation which forces majority of them to survive on unsafe drinking water from domestic wells.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the Village Executive Officer, Patrick Stanley, said the village was also facing a shortage of public primary and secondary schools and teachers.

“There is one primary school and one secondary school only. This situation affects a lot of children; most of them are denied their constitutional right of getting free education,” he said.

“In 2014, the World Bank constructed a modern 15,000 litre capacity water dam, but due to increased population, the facility can no longer meet the daily demand of the people.

“This situation has forced many residents here to fetch and drink unsafe water from traditional wells,” he said.

He also spoke of the absence of antenatal and infant healthcare facilities in the area, saying that most women were forced to travel some 50 kilometres to the regional hospital where health care services are available.

“Since 2012, we have been appealing to the relevant authorities to assist us at least in the constructing a modern clinic in order to help antenatal women, but our efforts have yet to bear fruit,” he added.