China Alumni Association of Tanzania gets permanent office in Dar

CAAT Director of Information and Statistics, Ms Leah Mushi, said in Dar es Salaam today that the premises will be launched tomorrow during a function to be attended by representative of the Tanzanian and Chinese governments.

Dar es Salaam. The China Alumni Association of Tanzania (CAAT) has secured a permanent office along Ali Hassani Mwinyi Road in Dar es Salaam’s central business district.

CAAT was launched on August 11, 2011 at Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam, Ms Mushi said adding: “This was the first time in Africa a top-level Chinese government delegation attended the launch of an association of this nature.”

The association registered on June 1, 2016, battles to work with the Tanzania Government in promoting technological transfer from China to hastened achievement of Tanzania’s goal to become a middle-income economy by 2025.

The Chinese government offers two scholarships to CAAT members annually in Masters and PhD programmes.

Idea to start the association dates back to the 1960s. But, she said, the idea crystallized in 2009 when the first draft constitution was produced and was adopted on November 14, 2010.