Court clerk held over seeking, receiving bribe

Moshi. The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kilimanjaro Region is holding a clerk of Mailisita Primary Court in Hai District, Ms Rose Jonathan Urassa, 58, for allegedly seeking and receiving a Sh100,000 bribe.

The Head of PCCB in Kilimanjaro Region, Holle Makungu, told reporters on January 4 that the suspect sought the cash for her to assist an accused person facing the criminal case no. 69/2017. She told the accused that she should act as an intermediate and contact the magistrate hearing the case so that he could give a ruling in favour of the accused person.

Makungu said the suspect was arrested on January 3, this year, after receiving the money from the accused at the primary court.

“We set a trap and after we were notified that the suspect had received the money we moved in and arrested her,” he clarified.

The PCCB Regional Head appealed to courts’ staff to stop the habit of using their position to solicit bribe.

Makungu also used that opportunity to call upon residents to notify PCCB whenever they are asked to pay something for public officials to assist them.

