EcoBank appoints new Managing Director

Dar es Salaam. Ms Mwanahiba Mohammed has been appointed as the new EcoBank Managing Director.

Ms Mohammed becomes the first woman to lead the financial institution. Her appointment was with effect from July 7th, a statement released to the media, earlier today indicates.

Before the appointment, Ms Mohammed has been working in banks for 19 years, leading various positions. She has leadership experience in strategic management, retail banking, operational Risk management and corporate banking.

With her experience, the bank believes that, she will be beneficial to the Board, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders alike.

She has also previously held various senior positions in other banks, including Azania bank Ltd, Bank of Africa, Standard Chartered Bank and Stanbic Bank.