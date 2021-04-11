Energy ministry owes Tanesco over Sh1.6 billion in unpaid bills

PAC chairperson Naghenjwa Kaboyoka told Parliament in Dodoma that the Ministry of Energy was one of the many public entities that have delayed the payment of debts to the national power utility.

Dodoma. The Ministry of Energy owes Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) over Sh1.6 billion, a report by the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed on Thursday, February 1.

According to the report, by June last year, money that Tanesco is owed by various customers jumped to Sh189 billion from Sh129 billion in June, 2016.

The Committee revealed further that among the highly indebted public institutions include the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco) and Prison Department. For these institutions alone, Tanesco is owed Sh105 billion.