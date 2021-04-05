Enthusiastic crowd gives Uhuru a warm reception in Kisumu

Kisumu. President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Tuesday accorded a warm reception in Kisumu, the home turf of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

An enthusiastic crowd along Oginga Odinga Street stopped the President’s motorcade as it made its way from Kisumu International Airport and demanded he address them.

The President underscored the need for democracy and said all Kenyans were at liberty to vote for whoever they wanted.

“Kenyans have a right to elect whoever they want. Whether you are a Luo, Kamba or Kikuyu, you are free to vote for the leader you want.

“We are one nation and peace is the most important. My message to the youth is not to allow yourselves to be misused by politicians. Do not fight because of a politician. If they want you to fight one another, reject their calls and preach peace,” he said.

The Head of State said politicians must convince the people to elect them through their acts and deeds and not by spreading hate. He said he is in Kisumu for the National Drama festivals gala and promised to return to the region.

President Kenyatta arrived at Kisumu International Airport shortly after 11am and was received by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario, Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma, Jubilee-nominated Senator Joy Gwendo and Karachuonyo MP James Rege.

Fourteen teams from pre-primary, primary, secondary, teachers’ training colleges and universities will stage their theatrical pieces to the President during the gala at the Kisumu State Lodge. On Wednesday, the President will visit Luanda Market in Vihiga County to commission a street lighting project.

According to State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu, the President will also review a number of other development projects in Luanda and Emuhaya constituencies.

Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta denied endorsing Jubilee Party Nairobi governor aspirant Peter Kenneth for the top city job. In a statement, the party said the Head of State has pledged to remain neutral.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports suggesting that His Excellency the President, in his role as the leader of the Jubilee Party, has indicated support for a candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race.” (NMG)