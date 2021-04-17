Experienced administrator appointed new Unicef chief

Dar es Salaam. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Ms Henerietta Fore the new executive director of Unicef.

Ms Fore will succeed Anthony Lake, whose term ends on December 31, according to the UN statement released on Saturday, December 23.

The new Unicef boss has worked for nearly four decades in public sector service as administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) and the director of United States Foreign Assistance in the US Department of State from 2007 to 2009.

Earlier in her career, at Usaid, she was appointed as assistant administrator for Asia and assistant administrator for Private Enterprise (1989 to 1993).

According to the statement, Ms Fore has also served under Secretary of State for Management, the chief operating officer for the US Department of State and as the 37th director of the US mint in the US department of treasury.

“Ms Fore is currently chairperson of the board and chief executive officer of Holsman International, a manufacturing and investment company,” reads the statement.

She has also served as chair and board member of many non-profit and for-profit entities, focusing on development and working with children of the world.

The outgoing Unicef boss is optimistic that Ms Fore will bring a wealth of experience to Unicef’s work for children.

“I know the organisation will support her as it has worked with me. Her success will be Unicef’s success and thus a success for children,” he said.

Ms Fore will become the seventh executive director on January 1, 2018.