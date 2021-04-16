Govt to conduct public hearings on environmental matters

Dar es Salaam. The government said on Saturday that it would now start involving the public and stakeholders on deciding matters related to environment before making any changes.

This was said on Saturday in Dar es Salaam by the Minister of State, Vice President's Office, Union and Environment Mr January Makamba.

He was opening a stakeholders’ meeting aimed at debating the government's plan to ban the manufacturing and use of plastic bags in Tanzania. The decision to ban plastic bags was aimed at conserving the environment.

Mr Makamba said public hearings would be conducted in line with the fulfillment of requirements put by the section 178 subsections 1 and 2 of the environment act of 2004.

"The aim is to have stakeholders fully engaged in the planning and decision making on all issues related environment, “he said.