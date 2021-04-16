Govt to inspect healhcare facilities

Dar es Salaam. The government is considering conducting a survey countrywide to check whether the laboratories provide services in accordance with international standards.

The remark was made by acting registrar of health laboratories in the ministry of health, Mr Ednanth Gareba when handing over the ISO15189 accreditation certificate to Lancet Laboratories Limited in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The firm was accredited after meeting the international requirements for quality and competence in medical laboratories services.

“Both public and private labs must adhere to international standards in providing quality healthcare services, so we will make sure that all facilities countrywide provide services at the required standard,” he said.

After being granted accreditation, the Lancet Laboratories Group Managing Director in East Africa, Dr Ahmad Kalebi promised that the laboratory would work closely with the government to ensure provision of quality healthcare services.

“It has been a long journey; however, I am proud to have been accredited today. I am happy for this special event, but I must promise that our partnership with the government will go to the next level in a bid to maintain the status of our lab,” said Dr Kalebi. The lab has been accredited by the Southern African Development Accreditation Service (SADCAS) and given a unique accreditation number MED 016 indicating that it is duly certified under ISO15189:2012 standards.

The accreditation follows an initial assessment held in March and approved by the SADCAS Accreditation Approvals Committee in June, this year.