Hanang widows finally defy the odds

Widows and poor women from the Barabaig community in Hanang District, Manyara region can now wear a broad smile after securing land titles.

Under the traditional customs of the nomadic pastoralist group, they would have no such prospects, but this has been realised thanks to Ujamaa Community Resource Team (UCRT), a non-governmental organisation operating in the area.

During an event held at Dirma village last weekend, 37 widows and women from poor families from various areas of Hanang were handed over land titles.

The programme was sponsored by Oxfam, a charitable organisation working to end poverty in various parts of the world.

The NGO has been implementing several community support projects in the northern regions including those targeting gender-based violence and discrimination of women.

Speaking during the event, the Hanang MP (CCM) Mary Nagu (pictured) said although land ownership was not thought of, especially among the women from the Barbaig community, it is now a reality.

“This has never happened before because of the hostile traditions. However, now women and widows, in particular, can own land just like their male counterparts”, she said.

Dr Nagu, who served as a cabinet minister during the third and fourth phase government, graced the event by appealing for assistance to the widows and the deprived women.

One of the beneficiaries was Ms Udamaqhang Ng’adi Yako from Mulbadaw village, claimed that some relatives of his deceased husband had threatened to chase her and her children from their land.

“I am now relieved of the burden of caring for my family after getting a title for my land,” she said, adding that she could use the document as a collateral to secure a loan from the bank.

The Hanang district administrative secretary, Ms Sarah Erasto Sanga decried acts of cruelty meted out to women in the district due to what she described as “bad traditions” among the Barbaigs.

Oxfam Tanzania manager for the northern regions ,Mr Azimio Mbegu said issuance of land title deeds was preceded by sensitisation campaigns against women discrimination.

He said awareness creation was also targeted against the young girls who are married off instead of being sent to schools and female genital mutilation (FMG).

Speaking during the hand over, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Lands, Natural Resources and Tourism and Siha MP (Chadema) Godson Mollel challenge the financial institutions to offer loans to villagers with land title deeds.

Additional reporting by Joseph Lyimo