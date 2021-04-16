Magistrate: ‘Escrow’ suspect’s health to be protected

Mr Leonard Swai, the prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau(PCCB) informed the magistrate that the documents which the advocate wanted to tender to the court regarding his client’s health do not comply with legal criteria.

Mr Seth is suffering from an abdominal swelling and that according to doctors’ suggestions, he deserves close medical attention.

Senior Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi gave the directive to protect the infamous Tegeta Escrow scandal, Mr Harbinder Singh Seth after being informed by advocate Alex Balomi that his client, Mr Seth was seriously ill.

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has directed the prison department to ensure the health of a key suspect in the infamous Tegeta Escrow scandal, Mr Harbinder Singh Seth, to be protected.

Senior Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi gave the directive after being informed by advocate Alex Balomi that his client, Mr Seth was seriously ill.

According to advocate Balomi, Mr Seth is suffering from an abdominal swelling and that according to doctors’ suggestions, he deserves close medical attention.

“This is the fourth week my client cannot get enough sleep due to that health problem. We have been able to get several documents from his doctor regarding to his health,” advocate Balomi insisted.

However, the prosecution led by Mr Leonard Swai from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau(PCCB) said that the documents which the advocate wanted to tender to the court regarding his client’s health do not comply with legal criteria.

Mr Seth who is the executive chairman of Pan African Power Solution (PAP) is charged along with Mr Rugemalira who owned 30 per cent stake in IPTL, with twelve counts, including money laundering and occasioning over Sh358 billion loss to the government.

Advertisement

The duo, who were first arraigned in June 19, were remanded due to the nature of the money laundering offenses which are unbillable according to Tanzanian law.

According to the prosecution, the investigations into the case have not yet been complete. The court adjourned the case to July 28.