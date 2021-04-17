Magufuli calls for action against media promoting moral erosion

The President said some TV stations have been ignoring ethical and moral values, thus promoting things that are against the Tanzanian traditions.

President John Magufuli has hit out at unpleasant television programme, which are broadcast by local channels.

Addressing participants during the 9th CCM parents' wing meeting, commonly known as “Jumuiya ya Wazazi” held yesterday in Dodoma, the President ordered the ministry of Information and the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to enforce laws governing media operations in a bid to curb moral erosion.

“Some media outlets have been promoting erosion of our values by broadcasting live unpleasant TV programmes. The ministry of information and TCRA are there and I wonder why they are not taking disciplinary measures against them,” he said.

He added: “TCRA has mandate to suspend or issue other legal actions against any media outlet found guilty of violating the regulations, yet it doesn’t take action. I urge the relevant authorities to start taking immediate actions to curb moral erosion,”

Dr Magufuli also urged the members to elect leaders who will contribute to the transformation of the association and the party in general.

“This election is crucial for the future of the party. Don’t elect leaders under the influence of his religion, tribe or economic status. I encourage you to elect good and committed leaders who will transform the association into next level,” he said.

He added “I also encourage the incoming leaders to supervise the association-owned properties and make sure that the properties are well managed to benefit the entire association.”

For his part, the outgoing chairman of CCM parents wing Mr Abdallah Bulembo requested Dr Magufuli to provide the association members with various leadership positions in his government including special seats in the parliament.

In response, Dr Magufuli assured that he will take the outgoing chairman’s request into consideration.

Mr Bulembo, who served the office for a period of five years, further revealed that the association had registered some 861,795 new members in a period of five years.