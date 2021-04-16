Magufuli launches water project in Tabora

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has thanked the government of India for making available over Sh900 billion for implementation of water and irrigation project in Tabora Region.

He said this on Monday morning when he launched the said project in the region saying that it will greatly mitigate problem of water scarcity that has persisted in the place for years.

“It’s a new hope for Tabora residents since water shortage will now become a history,” he added.

He further called upon contractors for the project to work as fast as possible and try to complete the project before the two and half years’ deadline.

For his part, India Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Sandeep Arya, said his government will continue to participate in various developmental aspects in Tanzania including health, commerce and trade and others in order to strengthen the bilateral relations between the countries.

The project is designed to benefit 69 villages in the Region.