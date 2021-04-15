Makamba: Viroba distributors, manufactures had 10 months to close business

Dodoma. The Minister of State in Vice President Office Mr January Makamba told the Parliament on Monday that sachets packed spirits (viroba) manufacturers and distributors had enough time to close business before the government ban on the spirits.

Winding his Office's budget speech Mr Makamba refuted claims raised by MPs Aeshi Hilaly (Sumbawanga Urban-CCM) and Kangi Lugola (Mwibara CCM) that the ban was sudden and has caused massive loss on the side of traders and manufacturers.

"I informed the public of the government intention to ban viroba and plastic bags as of January 2017 a year ago as I was presenting the 2016/17 budget. The ban was slapped 10 months later in March," said Mr Makamba.

Mr Lugola also hinted that the ban was illegal, but that argument was disputed by Attorney General George Masaju who said no law was violated in the process.

"There's also a court case regarding the matter, let's all wait for the verdict," said Mr Masaju.