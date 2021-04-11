Medical insurer AAR appoints group CEO

Medical insurer AAR has appointed Caroline Munene as group CEO overseeing its East African operations, promoting her from her previous position as managing director of the Kenya business.

AAR said Ms Munene will take the lead with the responsibility of driving AAR Insurance’s operations throughout Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“Caroline Munene’s appointment as group CEO reflects the board’s strong confidence in her abilities,” AAR Insurance chairman Kiprono Kittony said in a statement.

“We believe she has the necessary skills, experience and resolve to not only manage AAR Insurance’s regional business interests, but also drive innovation and growth at a group level.” (NMG)