PM Majaliwa contented by progress of Kinyerezi II project

Kinyerezi II is among power projects which the government planned to increase power output to meet the increasing demands

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has expressed his satisfaction on the progress of Kinyerezi II power project.

Upon its completion, the project is designed to produce a total of 240MW if electricity which will be fed into the national grid.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks today when he visited the project located in Ilala District Council.

Speaking at the project site, Premier Majaliwa said he has witnessed the progress of the project and he is pleased that it was going according to plans.

"This is one of our strategic projects which aims at increasing power output. Under this project we will be able to give many Tanzanians electricity as well as factories and industries which we are focusing,” he said.

He said it is the government goal to ensure that many Tanzanians are connected to the electricity network through Rural Energy Agency (REA) so as to boost their economic and income generating activities.

He asked the national power utility firm, Tanesco, to make sure that it continue to connect ad many Tanzanians as possible.