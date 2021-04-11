PM order puts Ukerewe DED in trouble

Dar es Salaam. The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday issued a three-day ultimatum for Ukerewe District Executive Director (DED) Frank Bahati to explain how Sh350 million, which was set aside for implementation of various development projects, was pent.

The Premier issued the directive when speaking to councillors during his fourth day of Mwanza tour.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Majaliwa said the government was not ready to see taxpayers money being embezzled. He also ordered the district treasury to come with thorough explanation of how Sh451.47 million, which was set aside for compensating public servants, was used. Mr Majaliwa disclosed that out of Sh451.47 million only Sh221.4 million was spent for compensations.

“If you thought the government would turn a blind eye on embezzlers of public funds, you better think twice. I am giving you three days to come up with an explanation on how the money was spent,” Mr Majaliwa said.

The Premier stressed that public leaders should ensure that money allocated for implementation of development projects are spent well.

Meanwhile, he directed the public servants not to be divided by leaders, who harbour personal interests. He said this after learning that Mr Bahati and Ukerewe District Council chairman George Nyamaha have been locked in power struggle.

Advertisement

“You shouldn’t let power struggle between your bosses divide you. You should always work to serve the people of Ukerewe,” said the Premier.

He also directed Mr Bahati and Mr Nyamaha to settle their differences.



