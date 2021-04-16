UDSM don appointed as new TRA Board Chairman

This comes after speaking in November 25 when he sacked Mr Mchomvu and the entire board after they approved Sh26 billion to be deposited in a fixed deposit accounts in three different commercial banks.

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Prof Florens Luoga the new Chairman of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Board of Directors.

The new TRA Board Chairman is a Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) responsible of academic affairs. His appointment takes effect immediate.

Speaking in November 25, last year at the 31st graduation ceremony of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) in Kibaha - Coast Region, President Magufuli said that he sacked Mr Mchomvu and the entire board after they approved Sh26 billion to be deposited in a fixed deposit accounts in three different commercial banks.

The board decisions according to Dr Magufuli, were contrary to government directives that public funds shouldn’t be banked in private banks, instead be banked at the Bank of Tanzania (BOT).