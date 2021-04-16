President Magufuli gives fuel traders 14 days to install EFDs

Biharamulo. President John Magufuli has directed all petrol stations across the country to install Electronic Fiscal Devices within fortnights or risk losing their licences.

He issued the directive in Biaharamulo, when he was inaugurating a project to construct a 154 kilometer Kagoma-Biharamulo-Lusahunga Road.

“It’s better we lack fuel rather than to have traders, who evade taxes…I am giving operators of fuel stations 14 days to install Electronic Fiscal Devices or otherwise they will lose their licenses,” said President Magufuli.

Chaos ensued earlier this month after a cross-section of filling stations across the country were closed on directives of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) for failing to issue EFD receipts.

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year (2017/18) the government began its crackdown on the owners, who had defied the TRA directives.

Last week, the minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, closed a filling station in Kigamboni in what appeared to be the start of a nationwide inspection. On Thursday, TRA commissioner general Charles Kichere led his officers in inspecting filling stations in the city and closed down a number of them.

In Dar es Salaam, most of the filling stations are fixing the EFDs so that they can resume selling the precious commodity.

Motorists find it difficult to operate their vehicles and some of them have appealed to the government to extend the deadline just like what happed with property tax.