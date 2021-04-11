RC demotes 31 primary school heads

He said they had been removed because their schools failed to attain a 50 percent pass mark in last year’s results of Standard Seven national examinations.

Kiteto. Manyara Regional Commissioner Alexander Mnyeti has demoted 31 primary school heads in Kiteto District over poor performance.

He said they had been removed because their schools failed to attain a 50 percent pass mark in last year’s results of Standard Seven national examinations.

Mr Mnyeti also scrapped appointments of education coordinators in 13 wards that did not reach a 60 percent pass mark.

He dissolved committees of primary schools in the 13 wards.

Manyara Region has seven districts and Kiteto was the last but one in scores. Nationally, it was No.168.

Mr Mnyeti announced the reduction in ranks on Tuesday during his visit to introduce himself, inspect development projects and speak to residents.

He directed Kiteto District executive director Tamimu Kambona to appoint other 31 school heads to replace the demoted ones.

"Those who will replace them will be strictly supervised for two or three weeks. If they fail to deliver, we will also remove them and their positions will be filled by others. We’ll do so until we reach our plans," he warned.