Relief for Mtwara, Masasi residents as Sh2.6 billion water projects launched

Mtwara. It is a huge relief for Masasi and Mtwara district residents as a 20-litre bucket of water that they purchased for Sh1,000 will now be obtained for Sh50.

This is thanks to the Sh2.6 billion water projects that started becoming functional here late last year.

The projects that were launched by the Minister for Water, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, will benefit over 19,000 residents of Madimba Ward in the Mtwara District and Mpitimbi Ward in the Masasi District.

Speaking, a resident of Mayaya Village, Ms Esha Salum, said they were previously forced to get up at 4am and go to search for water in the neighbouring ward, a situation that led to marriage break ups.

“We had to go all the way to Mahurunga Ward in search for water. And, if we were late to get back home, our husbands could not understand us. Some thought that we were using water problem as an excuse to engage in extra-marital affairs. There were always huge queues. However, we thank the government for enabling us to access clean and safe water since last year,” said Esha.

For his part, Mtwara District Commissioner Evodi Mmanda called upon residents to safeguard the sources of water to avoid drought as the days went by.

“Care for this water project so that it will care for you. Surely, if you destroy the sources of water, you should understand that you will face again the past problems like waking up at midnight to search for water,” cautioned Mr Mmanda.

The minister said in the 2017/18 Financial Year, the Mtwara District Council has been allocated Sh1.5 billion for completing water projects and he urged executives to work hard and deliver.

“In the 2016/17 Financial Year the council was provided with Sh1.9 billion that was not all spent. So, as executives, I urge you to work hard and tell contractors that the cash is available, but they need to work hard as I don’t want to see the money returned again,” ordered the minister.