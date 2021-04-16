Sh300 million water project launched in Chamwino

The Executive Officer Mr Elias Matonya, of the Chanhumba village noted that the project will play pivotal role at stimulating diverse socioeconomic development in the village.

Dodoma. Water Mission International has launched a sh300million water project in the Chanhumba village - Chamwino district.

The project, which uses prepaid card system is expected to benefit more than 4,013 people.

The nonprofit organizations’ Managing director Mr Benjamin Filskoy said, “This is one among our pilot projects in Tanzania. We believe that water crisis in Tanzania can be solved and we take a comprehensive approach to combating the crisis with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) solutions. We design customized solutions for each community we serve and we partner with the recipients throughout the process,” he expressed.

“We have survived for years here without access to safe and clean water, a situation which often prompted to diseases due to poor sanitation, especially among mothers and children,” he explained.