Sisal production takes root in Kishapu, Meatu

This comes following the implementation of a project to support smallholder farming in those districts by Oxfam GB Tanzania.

Tanga: A gradual transformation of sisal production from the traditional hedge to sisal field production is being reported in the Lake Zone, Kishapu and Meatu districts in particular.

The Oxfam GB Tanzania Programme Partnership Coordinator, Mr Narcis Silvester said under the project being implemented in cooperation with the Tanga-based sisal company, Katani Limited and the Tanzania Sisal Board (TSB), farmers now recognise it as a cash crop.

Sisal is not a traditional cash crop for Shinyanga and the entire Lake Zone. It has traditionally been grown along hedges to demarcate farm boundaries and for production of fibre ropes during tough times to supplement incomes.

“There is a shift from the traditional cotton farming to sisal,” Sylvester said.

The project aims at supporting smallholder farmers to improve production, access to profitable price and power in markets through development of sustainable value chains including sisal value chain in the aforementioned districts.

Mr Sylvester said the new Kishapu Business Model was now in place and farmers are coordinated and registered as association and recognised by the district council unlike in the past when farmers operated as an individuals and informally.

“Before the Oxfam intervention, sisal was not a priority crop. The district is, however, now including in the budget as seen in the 2016/17 budget where the district allocated Sh225 million to support the initiative. The 2017/18 allocation for sisal was Sh186 million,” he said.

Speaking on why they chose Kishapu, he said that the district is too dry, experiencing changes in climate resulting to other crops failure and food shortage.

On the other hand, Sylvester said, sisal is drought tolerant and its yields are consistent and can grow at relatively poor soils, adding that sisal is environmentally friendly crop and it prevents soil erosion.

As a way forward, Oxfam aims at improving technology to make use of sisal wastes,(user friendly technologies, strengthening enterprise management and leadership into more advanced stage and make them sustainable, working closely with other actors (likeminded organisations) and bring the market close to small holder farmers to reduce unnecessary costs.