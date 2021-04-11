Magufuli receives diplomatic accreditation of envoys from six countries

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Monday, January 22, received diplomatic credentials from six new envoys appointed to represent their countries in the country.

A State House statement signed by director of presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, names envoys who submitted letters of credence as the Greece ambassador residing in Kenya, Konstantinos Moatsos, Mali ambassador working from Ethiopia Fafre Camara and Ethiopia ambassador who has a base in Nairobi, Kenya Dina Mufti Sid.

“Others are Colombia ambassador who works from Kenya, Elizabeth Taylor, Argentina ambassador residing in Kenya Martin Gomez Bustillo and Philippine ambassador also with a base in Kenya Uriel Norman Garibay,” reads a statement in part.

President Magufuli commended the ambassadors for their appointments, promising to cooperate with them in promoting relations and cooperation of respective countries.

He assured the new envoys that Tanzania was aware of available business and economic opportunities present in respective countries including skills and experience in different sectors, noting that their arrival will increase economic benefit through sharing of experience.

According to a statement, President Magufuli has asked the new envoys to convey his regards leaders of respective countries, noting that they should extend the country’s welcoming note of visit the country.