Prosecution side ordered to complete investigation against Simba FC leaders

Dar es Salam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court orders prosecution in the money-laundering case facing Simba Sport Club President, Mr Evans Aveva and Vice President, Geofrey Nyange to expedite and complete investigations.

Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa gave the order after defense lawyers raised concern over delay in completing of the investigation.

The duo were charged two weeks ago with five counts including that of laundering US$300,000 (about 660 million).