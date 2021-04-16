Sunflower growers to reap big from new AMDT programme

Sunflower growers and oilseed processors in the central zone corridor must have breathed a sigh of relief following the introduction of a special project by the Agriculture Markets Development Trust (AMDT).

The project will assist the sunflower growers as well oil processors in cultivating and producing oil in a more professional way.

Dodoma and Singida regions are famous for the sunflowers production, but most of the farmers are yet to benefit from the crop because of poor farming methods and lack of enough capital to establish plantations.

Despite the existence of over 200 small sunflower oilseed processing factories in the central zone, the farmers have yet to also benefit accordingly due to discouraging prices offered by sunflower oil dealers.

Credible information availed to The Citizen from the office of the Central Zone Oilseed Processors Association (Cezopa) shows that the sunflower dealers were directly buying sunflowers from the farmers at a price of between Sh40,000 and Sh45, 000 per bag, and sell it to the oil processors at a price of Sh60,000 to Sh65,000.

However, there has been a significant demand for sunflower oilseeds in the world, particularly in India, but the farmers fail to meet it due to various challenges, including planting poor seeds.

Moreover, most indigenous sunflower oilseeds processors, due to poor technology, only produce crude oil and thus, failing to meet international recommended oil standards.

The AMDT Programme manager, Mr Martin Mgallah said the institute was targeting to impart sunflower growers in the central zone regions with modern farming techniques to enable oil processors to start oil refining.

“Our targets is to improve the sunflower production chain value by ensuring that all players benefit equally. Sunflower production is among the key areas which, if used effectively, can play a crucial role in boosting the country’s economy besides reducing poverty in all involved communities,” said Mr Martin.

Besides Singida, the other regions engaged in sunflower cultivation include Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi, Njombe, Shinyanga, Manyara, Lindi and Mtwara.