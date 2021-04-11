Village appeals for minister Lukuvi’s intervention in land dispute

Mabwegere is one of the villages that where programmed in the government’s land management system. It was also set aside for breeders but residents say part of the land was recently invaded by farmers.

Morogoro. Residents of Mabwegere village, Dumila ward in Kilosa district, Morogoro region have asked the minister of Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development William Lukuvi to intervene in their land dispute with neighboring villages.

Mabwegere is one of the villages that where programmed in the government’s land management system. It was also set aside for breeders but residents say part of the land was recently invaded by farmers.

During interviews recently, they told The Citizen that they were banking on Mr Lukuvi to provide the way forward regarding the dispute.

One of the residents, Mr Karume Magote said that the district authorities were not able to provide a solution, yet the villagers say they don’t have enough land for grazing.

“I believe if minister Lukuvi intervenes and directs that the land be demarcated again, the invasion of other villagers will stop and we will be comfortable to graze our livestock,” said Magote.

For his part, Saitemu Hotee said , “We have been informing the authorities at ward, council and district levels but each time we send our representatives to do so, they are instead arrested and put in custody,” claimed Mr Saitemu.

Advertisement

However, the district commissioner of Kilosa, Adam Mgoyi said the leaders of Mabwegere village should be aware that the village belongs to the breeders so the farmers should be distant.

“We have allowed farmers to continue doing using the land as we strive to find a lasting solution to the dispute,” Said Mgoyi.

The district commissioner insisted that Mabwegere village was set aside for breeders-not the farmers and that it was a government’s directive.